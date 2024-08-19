Nashik Rains: Waterlogging Causes Heavy Traffic Jams on Mumbai-Agra National Highway (Watch Video)

Waterlogging from heavy rainfall has led to slow vehicular movement and severe traffic jams on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway. A video shared by ANI shows a long queue of stranded vehicles, including trucks, tempos, and cars, caught in the congestion. The waterlogging has severely disrupted traffic flow, causing extensive delays for commuters.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Due to waterlogging amid heavy rainfall in Nashik, vehicular movement has been slow leading to heavy traffic jams at Agra-Bombay national highway. pic.twitter.com/3GIDICUo1e — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

Maharashtra, which had been experiencing a prolonged dry spell, has been hit by heavy rains, affecting several districts including Pune and Nashik. Nashik experienced a brief but intense downpour around noon, causing significant waterlogging. Streets turned into rivers, and flyovers and underpasses were also affected, leading to widespread disruption for residents.

Pune also saw heavy rainfall, with the Hadapsar area being among the worst affected. The city had experienced a similar downpour the previous day.

In Washim district, heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning battered many areas. The downpour is expected to significantly raise water levels in surrounding reservoirs. Akola district, which had seen dry conditions for the past eight days, received heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon, also accompanied by thunder and lightning.

