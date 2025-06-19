Nashik Rains: Yellow Alert Continues as Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging in Several Areas

Nashik city and surrounding areas are experiencing continuous heavy rainfall. From Wednesday evening till Thursday morning 8 am, the city recorded 61 mm of rainfall. Even after that, the rain has continued throughout the day.

In the last 24 hours, 35.2 mm of rainfall has been recorded. Heavy showers were reported especially after Wednesday evening, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. According to the Meteorological Department, the rain continued till late night and is expected to persist.

The department has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Nashik and nearby areas, warning of more rain in the coming hours. There is a possibility of scattered showers, along with strong winds and light to moderate rainfall in some places.

Since morning, the city has witnessed intermittent spells of heavy rainfall. The cloudy sky and frequent downpours disrupted normal life. Several low-lying areas reported water accumulation, and traffic movement was also affected in some parts of the city due to flooded roads.

While the weather department had earlier issued an 'Orange Alert', it has now placed Nashik under a 'Yellow Alert' as rainfall continues. The department has advised citizens to remain cautious, as rain is likely to continue on Thursday as well.