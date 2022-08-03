Nashik reports 27 rapes in 6 months

The issue of women's safety is frequently discussed. A few days ago, Rupali Chakankar, President of the State Women's Commission, visited the Police Commissionerate and took stock of the crime related to women and the extent of its detection. Although he expressed satisfaction with the performance of the city police in detecting crimes, the efforts of the police to prevent crimes still seem to be insufficient. Even when the Nirbhaya squads are active, incidents of violence against women and girls are still happening in the city. It often turns out that the abusers are acquaintances. Two days ago, an incident of a young girl being physically assaulted by a youth known to her at a secluded place has come to light. Police are looking for the suspect.

Police have activated Nirbhaya squads to prevent incidents of violence against women. Four separate WhatsApp mobile numbers of Nirbhaya along with Dial-112 have also been announced. Due to this, school and college students including women, young girls have been requested to immediately inform the police against the suspected persons.

From January to June, 27 cases of rape have been registered in the city police commissioner. Also, 53 cases have been registered in the case of molestation. The police have to take more effective measures to prevent incidents of violence against women. Schools, colleges have now started regularly. Also, there is a need for police to increase patrolling in the areas of industrial estates along with all private establishments. Similarly, the police will have to keep a 'watch' by patrolling the deserted places near the city.



In the past six months, molestation cases have been registered in the limits of various police stations in the city and the surrounding area. In this, some women and girls have been molested by the suspects while working in private establishments, while others have been chased by the suspects. Also, molestation has taken place using social media.