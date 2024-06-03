Nashik Residents Frustrated as Roadworks Remain Incomplete Ahead of Monsoon

Preparations for the monsoon season in Nashik are lagging, particularly concerning road construction and the closure of road digging for pipeline installations. Despite assurances from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the Smart City administration, several key areas remain unfinished, causing significant inconvenience to residents. The NMC administration had set a deadline of May 15th for completing these projects in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season. However, ongoing construction is still evident in areas such as Ashokstambh, Trimabk Naka, Red Cross Signal, Police Commissionerate Office, BD High School, Kahdlaki Signal area, RTO Colony, and Desouza Colony.

The road digging, primarily for MSGL connections, is causing significant disruption to daily commutes. The Smart City initiative has also undertaken new water pipeline connections in these areas, contributing to the delays. The incomplete roadwork and exposed digging sites are likely to turn into muddy and treacherous paths once the monsoon rains begin, making travel even more difficult.

Residents are increasingly frustrated with the prolonged construction period. The unfinished projects and ongoing roadwork are causing daily inconveniences and raising concerns about safety and accessibility during the monsoon season. The apparent disregard by the NMC and Smart City administration for their own deadlines has only added to the public's frustration.

The residents of Nashik are urging the NMC and Smart City administration to expedite the completion of these roadworks to ensure safe and convenient travel during the monsoon season.