Nashik Residents Send 20 Trucks of Food Supplies to Support Maratha Protesters in Mumbai

Residents of Nashik district have sent 20 pickup trucks loaded with food for lakhs of protesters gathered at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for the reservation agitation. The supplies included dashmi, dry chutney, rajgira ladoos, poli-bhakri, thecha, pickles, water bottles, biscuits, and chivda. Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Karan Gaikar said these supplies will feed around 50,000 people.

Sakal Maratha Kranti Morcha had appealed for food support, and community members across the district responded enthusiastically. Countless protesters from the Nashik district are already in Mumbai with Manoj Jarange Patil.

Food packets were prepared across different talukas to ensure there is no shortage of meals. The vehicles gathered at Kalika Mata Temple in the city, where they came from Dindori, Nashik rural, Girnare, Makhmalabad, Dugav, Dari, Nashik Road, Sinnar, and Yeola. From there, they left for Mumbai. Leaders and members, including Karan Gaikar, Nana Bachhav, Keshav Patil, Vilas Pangarkar, Nitin Sugandhi, Bharat Pingle, Ram Khurdal, Nitin Thete, and others, were present at Kalika Mata Temple to coordinate the arrangements.