Nashik: Residents Threaten Protest Over Severe Water Supply Crisis in Indira Nagar and Pathardi Phata

The residents of Indira Nagar and Pathardi Phata neighborhoods are grappling with acute water supply problems attributed to low pressure from the municipal water department. This issue has notably impacted many people, particularly women, who are facing exhaustion in their efforts to secure an adequate supply of water for their daily requirements.

Expressing their frustration, residents have officially submitted a statement to the Municipal Water Supply Department. They have issued a warning that if the situation doesn't ameliorate within the next ten to fifteen days, they plan to organize a protest at the NMC office.

Many areas in Indira Nagar and Pathardi Phata are receiving water for just 2 hours a day. That too with low pressure, making it difficult for residents to collect sufficient water. Residents suspect that the digging for a new gas pipeline may have caused soil and stones to enter the water pipes, further disrupting the water supply.

Social worker Shiva Telang who is also resident of Pathardi Phata area has been supplying water in this area since 15 days. "The pipelines in these areas are just 2 to 3 inches in diameter, which is not sufficient considering the development in the area. The water issue in these areas has been ongoing for many years now. The NMC needs to restructure the water pipelines to solve this issue."

The intense summer heat has worsened the situation, particularly affecting women who are primarily responsible for managing household water needs. The residents have been experiencing a significant water shortage for the past two to three months and have repeatedly submitted complaints, which they feel have been ignored.

Several housing societies are facing acute water shortages, including Shree Ganesh Kripa, Shree Ganesha, Dwarkes Residency, Sivaganga Apartment, Sivaganga Avenue A and B, Om Shanti, Krishna Suman, and Gokul Palace. Residents have been forced to spend their own money on water tankers to meet their daily needs.

“If this problem is not solved in the next ten to fifteen days, we will march to the New Nashik office,” warned Chetan Fegde, a local resident.

Sachin Borse from Omshanti Apartment expressed his frustration, stating, “Water has always been a problem, but the water supply department has no attention at all. We have to buy water tankers despite paying water bills. The water supply department is entirely responsible for this. They need to take notice in time.”