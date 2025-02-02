Nashik Road Accident: 1 Dead, 23 Injured as Bus Carrying Devotees From Madhya Pradesh Overturns on Torangan-Kharpadi Ghat

A tragic accident occurred early Sunday when a bus carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh overturned at Torangan-Kharpadi Ghat in Nashik district around 1 am. The incident resulted in the death of 62-year-old Sukhibai Singh Rathod and left 23 others injured.

The bus (MP 17Z 4437) was en route from Trimbakeshwar to Dwarka after the devotees visited the Jyotirlinga temple. As the vehicle approached a steep turn, the driver lost control, causing it to roll over twice before coming to rest on its side.

There were 45 passengers on board, all from Shahaul district in Madhya Pradesh. The injured were quickly taken to Harsul Rural Hospital for treatment.

In the isolated forested area, passengers were trapped and calling for help for nearly half an hour before local villagers and police officers Chetan Lokhande, Mohit More, and Devdutt Gadar arrived to assist.