Nashik Road Accident: 23-Year-Old Woman Killed in After Pickup Truck Hits Multiple Vehicles

A 23-year-old woman, Jayashree Sonawane, died in a road accident in Nashik after a speeding pickup truck collided with multiple vehicles, including the two-wheeler she was riding with her brother. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Mhasrul Police Station.

Jayashree and her brother, Sumit, were traveling on a two-wheeler when a pickup truck coming from behind struck their vehicle. The impact caused the truck to hit three additional two-wheelers and an Omni van. The collision resulted in severe injuries to both Jayashree and Sumit. Jayashree was declared dead on the spot, while Sumit sustained critical injuries.

Two individuals on another two-wheeler, Jaydev Mahale and Bharat Mahale, were also injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently stable.

Driver’s Statement and Investigation

The driver of the pickup, identified as Anil Salve, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, during initial questioning, he claimed the accident occurred when his child, who was sitting on his lap, accidentally pressed the accelerator.The Mhasrul Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation.