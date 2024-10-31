Nashik Road Accident: Car Collision on Samriddhi Highway Leaves Three Dead and Three Injured

A serious accident on the Samriddhi Highway has claimed the lives of three people and left three others injured. The crash occurred while traveling from Pune to Amravati when a speeding car collided with a truck from behind.

The incident took place on the Nagpur Corridor of the Samriddhi Highway, where the car struck the truck on its right side. Tragically, the car's occupants—Shubhangi Dabhade (32), Rajesh Dabhade (42), and their 4-year-old son, Riansh—sustained fatal injuries. Shubhangi and Rajesh were pronounced dead at the scene, while Riansh died from his injuries in an ambulance en route to the hospital.

Two other passengers, Samiksha Rajesh Dabhade and Ashwin Dhanvarkar, along with the car's driver, suffered minor injuries and received medical attention at the scene.

The truck driver, Khaja Shaikh from Jalna, has been taken into custody following the incident. The vehicle involved in the accident has been barricaded, and traffic in the area is reportedly moving smoothly.