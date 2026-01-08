Nashik Road Accident: Two Motorcycle Riders Killed After Collision with Dumper Truck In Dhule; Accused Absconding

Nashik: In tragic road accident, two brothers riding a motorcycle were killed in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district. This accident occurred on Tuesday, January 6 evening after they were hit by a dumper truck near Bhorkheda village, while returning from home. According to TOI report, deceased fled the scene after the accident. Following the accident, Thalner police registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the truck driver under the relevant section of the BNS.

Nakul Chaudhary, 24, and Harshad Chaudhary, 22, brothers from Amoda, Shirpur, died in an accident near Bhorkheda while returning from Chopda taluka, Jalgaon district, where they had gone to collect their school certificates. According to Assistant Inspector Shatrughna Patil of the Thalner police station, the brothers were riding their bike parallel to a dumper truck on the Chopda-Shirpur road when the truck driver abruptly turned towards Thalner Phata, causing the brothers to be run over and killed instantly.

Police have seized the truck and are searching for the driver. In separate accident, four people were killed and six women seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the Nashik-Peth National Highway at Ambegan village on Wednesday afternoon. The crash was so severe that both vehicles were completely destroyed.

According to authorities, the victims were returning from Shirdi, where they had visited the Sai Baba temple in Vapi, Gujarat. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the Chachadgaon toll plaza when the two cars collided head-on.