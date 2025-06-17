Nashik Road Accident: Woman Dies After ST Bus Hits Two-Wheeler; Husband Critically Injured

In a tragic accident in Nashik, a Maharashtra State Transport (ST) bus crushed a man and a woman, killing both on the spot. The accident took place on Monday (16th) around 4:30 pm when the bus (MH 20 BL 3254), travelling from Arnala depot towards Shirdi UTG via Dwarka to Nashik Road, rammed into two two-wheelers — one from behind and another coming from the opposite direction.

Sachin Dattatray Kale and his wife Rupali Kale were riding on a two-wheeler (MH 15 EN 2962) towards Datta Mandir when the ST bus hit them from behind. Rupali Kale (42), a resident of Godavari Housing Society, Jail Road, suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot. Sachin Kale sustained minor injuries.

Soon after, as the bus driver tried to move the bus towards the left side of the road, another two-wheeler rider, Santosh Eknath Sansare (48), who was travelling from Upnagar junction towards Gandhinagar, collided with the bus. He fell from his two-wheeler and suffered serious head injuries, resulting in his death. Santosh Sansare was a resident of Lekhanagar.

The accident has left Rupali Kale’s family in deep shock. She is survived by her husband, mother-in-law, son, and brother-in-law. The Upnagar police have arrested the bus driver, Sharad Ganpat Bhoi, and are investigating the case.