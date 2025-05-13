Nashik: Roads Flooded as Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of City, 21mm Rain Recorded in 3 Hours

Nashik city and nearby areas experienced unseasonal pre-monsoon rain with strong winds on Sunday and Monday (12th May). The showers, accompanied by thunder and gusty winds, caused waterlogging and disruption across several areas.

The rain started around 2 pm and continued till 3:45 pm, recording 5.6 mm of rainfall. After a short break, heavy rain lashed parts of Panchavati and Mhasrul between 4 pm and 5:30 pm. Showers returned again around 8 pm in many parts of the city and suburbs. In total, 21 mm of rainfall was recorded throughout the day.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert for unseasonal rain in Nashik district, but on Monday afternoon, the alert was upgraded to orange, warning of moderate to heavy rain along with gusty winds.

Roads Turn to Rivers, Two-Wheelers Washed Away

The intense rainfall within a short span led to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Markets and roads in Dudh Bazar, Dahi Pool, Saraswati Lane, Kanade Maruti Lane, Saraf Bazar, Main Road, and Bhadrakali Market turned into flowing watercourses. Poor drainage worsened the situation, with water gushing onto roads and even sweeping away two-wheelers in Saraf and Flower Bazar areas.

Wind speeds of 20 to 25 km/h were reported, especially in central Nashik and the Satpur area. The stormy weather also caused trees to fall in various places. A large Gulmohar tree collapsed on N.D. Patel Road, damaging three Mahavitaran electric poles, leading to further inconvenience.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay alert as the rain and wind conditions may continue.