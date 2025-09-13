Nashik Robbery: Masked Men Break Into House, Grab Woman’s Gold Chain and Flee – CCTV Footage Surfaces

Nashik: Recently, a chain-snatching incident was reported in the Panchavati area. CCTV footage shows two masked men breaking into a woman’s home and snatching her gold chain. This robbery took place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, when two men committed a robbery after initially asking for water, as captured in a viral video.

As woman brought glass of water one of them seized the opportunity to grab her chain. Woman tried to resisted the attack and tried to catch the criminals, but they fled from the scene. Video of this crime has surfaced on social media. Case has been registered against the robbers and police are actively investigating the matter

Woman robbed at home in Maharashtra's Nashik. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. pic.twitter.com/nMWKuDTBjt — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 13, 2025

In two separate incident elderly woman got robbed by chain-snatchers in Dombivli's 90-foot road in Khambalpada MIDC area. Gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh within just an hour on Wednesday evening. Robbers targeted these as they were walking alone. This incident has created significant stir among the locals.

Also Read: Pune: 20-Year-Old Shot in Broad Daylight While Resisting Chain Snatching in Pimpri Camp

According to Loksatta reports, the first incident occurred around 4:30 pm near Chamuda garden society. 65-Year-old woman went out to buy grocery shop Wearing gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 1.10 lakh. Two bike-borne thieves attacked her near her society gate after following her. Then they suddenly snatched her chain and fled. During this incident victim suffered minor neck injury.