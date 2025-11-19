Nashik Robbery News: Fake Cops Rob Elderly Man of Six Tolas Gold Worth ₹3 Lakh

A startling incident unfolded in the Panchavati area on Tuesday afternoon when a man disguised as a police officer robbed an elderly resident of valuable gold jewellery. The crime took place near Jaishankar Utsav Lawns, where two individuals on a two-wheeler stopped the victim, Ashok Shankar Jejurkar of Jejurkar Mala on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road. Pretending to be policemen, they took advantage of his trust and forcibly removed jewellery weighing six tolas, valued at nearly Rs 3 lakh. The robbery has raised alarm in the locality, prompting residents to express concerns over rising impersonation crimes targeting senior citizens.

Police officials shared that the incident occurred around 12.15 pm while Jejurkar was standing near a field. Two unknown men approached on a motorcycle, identified themselves as police personnel, and quickly snatched his ornaments. The stolen items included a 15-gram topaz-studded gold ring worth Rs 75,000, another 15-gram gold ring valued similarly, and a 30-gram gold chain estimated at Rs 1.5 lakh. After grabbing the jewellery, the duo sped away. A fraud case has been filed at Adgaon Police Station, and Assistant Police Inspector Jagdale is leading the investigation, reviewing CCTV footage to track the suspects.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant following a spike in incidents involving fake policemen deceiving people in Nashik city. They advised citizens, especially senior individuals, to verify identities before engaging with anyone claiming to be law enforcement. Police have emphasized the importance of reporting suspicious activity immediately to the emergency number 100 or reaching out to the nearest police station. Officials hope increased public awareness and cooperation will help curb such scams and support efforts to identify the offenders responsible for this recent theft.