Nashik: ₹125 Crore Deposited in Accounts of 12 Unemployed Youths Ahead Of Maharashtra Election

In Nashik, a mysterious transfer of ₹125 crore into the bank accounts of 12 unemployed youths has raised serious concerns amid Maharashtra's intense assembly election campaign. This unexpected deposit was made across multiple accounts in the Malegaon Merchant Bank, leaving the account holders and authorities perplexed about the source.According to reports, these young individuals were unaware of the transactions, and confusion ensued as they discovered the massive sums in their accounts. Some of them approached local leader and Minister Dada Bhuse, prompting an immediate police investigation. Authorities suspect that these funds could be linked to suspicious financial transactions of shell companies, possibly used to manipulate money during election season.

The incident traces back to Siraj Ahmed, who allegedly collected Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and signatures from these youths under the pretense of securing them jobs at the Malegaon market committee. Shortly after, the massive deposits began appearing in their accounts, with some youths showing amounts as high as ₹10 to ₹15 crore.The situation has sparked widespread discussions, with Shiv Sena leaders demanding a full investigation.

A complaint has been filed with the Additional Superintendent of Police, who is now probing the origin of the funds and identifying those involved. Amid heightened election security and enforcement, the swift influx of over ₹100 crore within just 15 days has stirred controversy and concerns of financial malpractice, leaving many calling for transparency and accountability.

