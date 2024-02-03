Nashik RTO files 37 cases for underage driving

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 28

In the year 2023, the Nashik Regional Transport Office (RTO) filed cases against 37 drivers and owners under Section 199 (A) of the Motor Vehicle Act, for driving or letting minors drive.

If parents let minors drive, accidents could happen in which many people, including minors, could get injured and some could die. To prevent underage driving, the Transport Commissioner issued an order last year to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 and not issue a licence till the age of 25 years if found breaking the law.

37 actions in the last year

Last year, the Transport Commissioner ordered that minors should not drive, and parents should not allow them to either. According to this, the Nashik Regional Transport Department went to schools, classes, and colleges to make the students aware, gave notice to their parents, and conducted a vehicle inspection on the road, finding 37 minors breaking the said law.

Among the minors, many girls were seen recklessly riding the moped carrying more people than the capacity, and at a high speed.

It is seen that students studying in Class 10 are openly violating traffic rules by riding two-wheelers and driving four-wheelers. Earlier bicycles used to be used, but now students of Class 10 are seen to be using two-wheelers without hesitation.

According to the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, parents should not give two-wheelers to their wards under the age of 18 years. Officials of the Regional Transport Department went to schools, colleges, and classes to make students aware of this. Action has already been taken against the vehicle owners and drivers found driving the vehicles. Parents should not endanger themselves and others by giving vehicles to minors.

-Pradeep Shinde, (In-Charge) Regional Transport Officer