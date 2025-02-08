Nashik: School Principal and Teacher Arrested for Assaulting Minor Student in Taked

A shocking case of sexual assault has come to light in Taked, Igatpuri taluka, Nahsik where the school principal allegedly raped a minor student. The incident has created outrage in the region. According to preliminary reports, the student was sent to the principal’s house by her class teacher, where the crime took place.

Following the complaint, the police arrested principal Tukaram Sable and class teacher Joshi. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Ghoti police station. Both accused will be produced in court today.

The investigation is being conducted under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Harish Khedkar.