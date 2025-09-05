Nashik Sees Sharp Surge in Dengue Cases, Health Dept on High Alert

Nashik, Maharashtra (September 5, 2025): The city recorded 123 dengue cases and 45 chikungunya cases last month, putting the Medical Department on high alert. However, delays in receiving dengue test reports from the District Civil Hospital has raised concern among citizens. According to municipal health officials, reports on dengue samples sent to the Civil Hospital are taking eight to 10 days to arrive. Continuous rainfall since June, following unseasonal showers in May, has escalated the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in the city.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads dengue, breeds in clean water. Rainwater often collects in coconut shells, discarded tyres, and flowerpots around homes, creating ideal breeding spots. As a result, dengue cases have been on the rise. Since January, a total of 354 dengue cases have been reported in Nashik. With the August tally crossing 100, health officials are on high alert.

Monthly dengue cases so far

January: 37

February: 32

March: 21

April: 15

May: 17

June: 25

July: 84

August: 123

Total: 354 cases

Campaigns across six divisions

The worst-hit divisions are Nashik Road, Cidco, and Satpur. Anti-larvae drives are being conducted in all six city divisions, along with penal action where needed.

“We have instructed the Civil Hospital to speed up report delivery for dengue samples,” said Dr Vijaykumar Devkar, Medical Superintendent of the Nashik Municipal Corporation.