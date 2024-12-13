Nashik: Serial Criminal Arrested in ₹3 Lakh MD Drugs Racket Bust

In a major crackdown, Nashik police arrested a serial criminal linked to MD drugs supply. The operation began on Friday (6th) when the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Crime Branch busted a drug-selling racket at a jogging track near Sainathnagar Chauphuli in the early morning hours. Four suspects were apprehended, and 61.5 grams of MD drugs worth ₹3 lakh were seized.

The fifth accused, Sadashiv alias Shiv Paraji Gaikwad (34), a resident of Wadalagaon, was arrested on Thursday (12th). Gaikwad, known for his criminal history, is considered a key player in the MD drug supply network in the region.

The other arrested suspects include Ajay Bhika Radhkar, Altaf Piran Shah, Mohsin Hanif Shaikh, and Aktarash Ramesh Srisrimal. Gaikwad, who has six serious crimes registered against him in various police stations, including Indiranagar, Bhadrakali, Suburban, and Ghoti, is notorious for creating fear in the Wadala area.

Police have indicated that Gaikwad’s interrogation may lead to further revelations about the drug trade and other crimes in Nashik. He will be presented in court today (13th) as his police custody ends. Authorities continue their efforts to dismantle the supply chain of MD drugs in the city.

This case marks a significant step in curbing drug-related crimes in Nashik.