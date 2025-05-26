Nashik: Sewage Flows into Godavari Near Ramkund Despite Rs 12-Crore Smart City Drainage Project

Despite spending lakhs of rupees under the Smart City Mission, sewage is still flowing directly into the sacred Godavari River in Nashik. Even after two days of dry weather, dirty water was seen gushing out from an overflowing chamber near Ramkund and mixing with the river. This has angered citizens and devotees, who are upset about the pollution of the holy water.

On Saturday, the chamber at Laxman Kund overflowed, and untreated sewage mixed into Laxman Kund, Dhanush Kund, and Ramkund. The entire area was filled with a foul smell, raising serious concerns about the drainage system, which was built at a cost of ₹12 crore under the Smart City plan. Shockingly, it has failed within just six months.

Following the incident, members of the Godavari lovers group (‘Godapremi’) immediately informed the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). With their help, the chamber was cleaned using a suction van. Devang Jani, Krishnakant Nerkar, and NMC Health Officer Sanjay Darade were present at the spot.

However, when asked about the issue, officials from the Municipal Solid Waste and Health Department said they were unaware of the situation and only sent workers after receiving complaints.

Citizens say that despite repeated appeals by social organizations and local leaders to keep the Godavari clean, the efforts on the ground remain weak. Activists have pointed out that sewage should be directed to a sewage treatment plant (STP), but due to poor planning, it is entering the river directly. The result: increased pollution levels and poor water quality in the Godavari.

Many devotees have said that cleaning the Godavari cannot happen by mere slogans. They believe the administration must wake up and take real action to protect the sanctity of the river.