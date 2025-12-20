Nashik Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; Temperature Drops to Season Low of 6.9°C

Nashik Weather Update: Cold wave has increased in recent days and city's temp has dropped down to single digit. The temperature is dropping rapidly, with the minimum temperature falling by three degrees Celsius in the last 48 hours. On Saturday (January 20), the mercury dropped to a season low of 6.9 degrees Celsius. The increased chill has left the residents of Nashik shivering.

The intensity of the cold is increasing day by day in Nashik city and district. A cold wave has been felt in the city and district for the past few days. The rapidly falling minimum temperature is causing a severe chill along the Godavari riverbanks. This year's winter is being felt more intensely. Currently, the coldest temperatures in the state are being experienced in the two districts of North Maharashtra: Ahmednagar and Nashik. The minimum temperature in these districts is continuously dropping.

This year, there was no significant cold in October. In the second phase, the cold is being experienced continuously. After the first phase of cold ended, the intensity of the cold has increased in Nashik and across the state during the middle of the second phase. This phase will end on January 26. From there, the third phase of cold will begin and continue until February 15, said weather expert Manikrao Khule.

Also Read: Nashik Shocker: Former Zilla Parishad Member Kailas Chaudhary Found Dead After Eight Days Missing

Temperature drops to 4.5 degrees in Niphad -

Niphad taluka, Nashik district, known for its cold temperatures, has been experiencing a continuous chill since early December. Residents rely on daily bonfires as the minimum temperature reached a season-low of 4.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, following a similar drop on Friday. For the past few days, Niphad has been the coldest area in Maharashtra.