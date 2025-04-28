Nashik Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Murdered Days After Release from Juvenile Center, Head Crushed

A shocking incident took place in the Kamatwade area of CIDCO on Monday afternoon, where a 17-year-old boy was brutally killed. The deceased, identified as Karan Umesh Chaure, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar, died after his head was smashed with a stone and against the floor around 2 PM.

According to preliminary information, Karan was previously suspected of involvement in a murder case in the Gangapur area and had spent some time in a juvenile detention center. After his release eight days ago, he had informed his parents that he feared for his life. Since then, he had been staying at a friend’s house in Kamatwade.

On Monday, while Karan was walking, a group of five to six assailants chased him, stopped him on the road, and beat him severely. During the attack, a stone and a floor were forcefully used to injure his head, causing him to die on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior officials including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Monika Raut, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Deshmukh, and Senior Police Inspector Rakesh Hande visited the crime scene. The Ambad Police have registered a case of murder based on a complaint filed by Akash Chaure. Several police teams have been formed to trace the suspects.

Karan used to assist his father in plumbing work. He is survived by his mother, father, brother, and sister-in-law. The brutal murder has sparked tension and fear in the area.