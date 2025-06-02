Nashik Shocker: 19-Year-Old Nursing Student Dies by Suicide After Discovering Her Boyfriend Was Married; Bombay HC Denies Bail

A 19-year-old woman committed suicide after she found out that her boyfriend was a married man. The Bombay High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the woman’s boyfriend on June 2. The accused is identified as Rahul Dasnur. He was in a relationship with the 19-year-old girl who was studying B.Sc in Nursing at Nashik college. She stayed in a hostel and recently returned home. Her family stated that after returning home, she was visibly under a lot of stress. On April 13, she was alone at her home, and when her family members returned, they found her body hanging in her bedroom. The woman’s father lodged a case against the accused at the Panchavati Police Station. He alleged that Dasnur is responsible for her suicide.

During the court hearing on June 2, Dasnur’s lawyer Kiran Rathod argued that he should be granted bail as he plans to give competitive examinations. Rathod stated that Dasnur was not responsible for the woman’s suicide, and she said that the woman went to a party with him before the incident, as mentioned in the police complaint. She questioned, “If she was depressed after learning that the accused was married, then why did she go to the party with him?” She further added that as they had common academic interests, she had to stay in touch with Dasnur.

Nonetheless, the court was not convinced by her defence. Justice Ashwin D Bhobe said, “You are a married person, and you were having an affair with a young girl. There is a loss of life.” The court additionally questioned the defense's argument that the woman might have acted in such a drastic manner because she was afraid her parents would stop her from continuing with her education. "So your contention is that she committed suicide because she felt that her parents would stop her education and not because she learnt that you were a married person?" At the hearing, Justice Bhobe stated. The court dismissed the plea because it believed that anticipatory bail was inappropriate at this point and that the nature of the accusations and the circumstances surrounding the woman's death demanded a thorough investigation.