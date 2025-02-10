Nashik Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Stabbed While Walking With Boyfriend at Golf Club Jogging Track

Just days before Valentine's Day, a shocking attack took place on Monday morning at the Golf Club jogging track in Nashik. A 20-year-old girl was stabbed by a young man she knew while she was walking with her boyfriend.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am. According to sources, the girl, a resident of Ashokstambh, was jogging with her boyfriend when the attacker confronted her and started an argument. The situation escalated quickly, and the attacker stabbed her in the stomach with a sharp weapon, leaving her seriously injured.

Hearing her screams, other joggers on the track rushed to her aid. Some caught the attacker and beat him before handing him over to the police. Meanwhile, another young man, who was reportedly involved in the attack, managed to escape.

Upon receiving the information, Mumbai Naka police reached the spot and immediately admitted the girl to the district government hospital for urgent medical treatment. She was taken for a CT scan and later underwent emergency surgery. District Surgeon Dr. Charudatta Shinde confirmed that her condition is critical, and further updates on her health will be available after the operation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may have been motivated by a love triangle. The police suspect that the attacker was known to Payal and may have been upset over her relationship with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Mumbai Naka police have launched a search operation for the absconding suspect and are conducting further inquiries into the case.