Nashik Shocker: Construction Department Staff Member Commits Suicide Inside Office; Note Recovered

Nashik : Man who was posted as a mechanic in the construction department at the Satpur divisional office of the Metropolitan Municipality of Nashik committed suicide by hanging himself at the shed of the construction department. Suicide note was also found in the pocket of the employee who committed suicide, and the Satpur police are investigating the matter further.

Amol Gavale has been identified as the deceased, and the reason for his suicide is still under investigation. Upon receiving news of the incident, friends, family, and relatives immediately arrived at the scene. No explanation has been given by the officers and employees of the concerned department in the case of Gavale's suicide, and further investigation is underway under the Satpur police station.

Deceased survived by a son, a daughter, wife, mother, brother, and sister. His friends and family say that he is very friendly and runs into trouble when someone is sad.

A suicide note was found in his pocket.

"Please forgive me; no one is to blame for this act," read the suicide note of deceased municipal employee Vilas Gavle. Satpur police are investigating the cause of his suicide.