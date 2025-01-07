Nashik Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide Just Days Before Son’s Wedding in Tilakwadi

In a shocking incident, a couple from Nashik's Tilakwadi area ended their lives by consuming poison, just 20 days before their younger son's wedding. The deceased, identified as Jayesh Rasiklal Shah (58) and Raksha Jayesh Shah (55), were residents of Yashokrupa Bungalow. The reason behind this extreme step remains unclear, leaving the family and community in shock.

The Shah family lived in the Tilakwadi area near Jejurkarwadi. Jayesh Shah ran a business, while their elder son is a construction professional, and their younger son is pursuing higher education. Preparations were underway for the younger son's wedding, which was scheduled in 20 days.

As per tradition, the family hosted a pre-wedding dinner on Sunday evening, which concluded around 9:30 pm. After the celebration, the couple consumed poison. At the time, their elder son was out of town on a pilgrimage, and their younger son had stepped out for work.

Around 10 pm, Raksha Shah called her younger son, sounding distressed, and mentioned that she was feeling unwell. Sensing something was wrong, he rushed home to find his parents unconscious. With the help of his cousin, Sagar Naveen Shah, he immediately took them to a private hospital and later to the District Government Hospital for further treatment.

Despite efforts, doctors declared the couple dead at 2 am on Monday. The Sarkarwada Police have registered a case of sudden death and are investigating the matter.

The incident has left relatives and neighbors devastated, as the family was reportedly in a celebratory mood just hours before the tragedy. Police are probing the circumstances and any possible reasons behind this heartbreaking incident.