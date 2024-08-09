Nashik Shocker: Father Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse of 13-Year-Old Daughter

A horrifying incident came to light involving a father who has been accused of sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter in Nashik's Mhasrul area. The incident allegedly took place on April 25 while the mother was at work. According to the mother’s complaint, the father took advantage of the situation, threatening his daughter and forcing her to endure the abuse. He reportedly recorded the act on his mobile phone and used the video to intimidate her into silence.

The abuse, which began in April, came to light when the mother found videos of her daughter on her husband's phone. After confronting her daughter, the girl revealed the full extent of the situation. The mother promptly informed the Mhasrul police, leading to the father's arrest and a case filed against him under the POSCO Act.

The incident has sparked widespread shock and outrage in the community, with residents demanding strict action against the accused to ensure justice is served.