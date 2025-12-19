Nashik Shocker: Former Zilla Parishad Member Kailas Chaudhary Found Dead After Eight Days Missing

A shocking incident has come to light in Nashik district, where the former Zilla Parishad member Kailas Kisan Chaudhary has been found dead, reported Saam TV. Chaudhary had been missing for the past eight days, triggering concern among family members and locals. The discovery of his body in a drain along the Palse Pumping Road has caused widespread alarm in the area. Police suspect that Chaudhary was murdered and have registered a case in connection with the incident. An investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding his death, while further details are awaited from authorities, according to Saam TV.

Chaudhary, who had been untraceable for over a week, was last seen leaving his residence, after which he failed to return, reported Saam TV. His family members launched an extensive search and later lodged a missing persons complaint with the Nashik Road Police Station when all efforts proved unsuccessful. Acting on the family’s complaint, the police had officially recorded a missing person report. Despite continued efforts, no concrete leads emerged until the shocking discovery was made on Thursday afternoon, bringing a tragic end to the search and raising serious questions about foul play.

Chaudhary’s decomposed body was found floating in water beneath a bridge over the Palse Rajwada drain on Thursday afternoon, reported Saam TV. Local Police Patil Sunil Gaydhani immediately alerted the Nashik Road police after spotting the body. Police personnel reached the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Allegations of murder are being made in this case, and investigators are examining all possible angles. Officials have stated that clarity regarding the cause of death will only emerge after the post-mortem report is received.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the Palse area, with residents expressing grief and shock over Chaudhary’s death, reported Saam TV. The investigation is currently being carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sapkale of Nashik Road Police Station. Police are questioning individuals connected to the case and collecting technical and circumstantial evidence. Notably, Chaudhary had contested the Zilla Parishad elections in 2007 from the Palse group on a Shiv Sena ticket and had secured a decisive victory, making his death all the more significant in local political circles.