Nashik Shocker: Man Abandons One-Year-Old Daughter at Former Minister Dr. Bharti Pawar’s House, Later Traced by Police

In a shocking incident, a father abandoned his one-year-old daughter at the doorstep of former Union Minister of State for Health, Dr. Bharti Pawar, in Nashik on Tuesday morning. The act, reportedly carried out in anger following a domestic quarrel, triggered an hours-long search operation by the police.

The incident occurred around 9:15 AM at Dr. Bharti Pawar’s residence on Gangapur Road. CCTV footage revealed a man, aged about 40-45, with a beard and wearing a white T-shirt, arriving on a two-wheeler with a small girl. He placed the child—identified as Roshni—at the doorstep of the bungalow and quickly fled on the vehicle. The number plate of the bike was not clearly visible in the footage.

Soon after, the Gangapur Police were alerted and rushed to the spot. The police, under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar Chavan and Senior PI Jagvendra Singh Rajput, launched a detailed investigation. Constables Santosh Khetade and Kamlakar More were also part of the probe team. After checking CCTV footage and tracking leads for over nine hours, police traced the child's mother by 6:30 PM.

The search led officers to Ambad MIDC, where they gathered information that helped identify the father. Preliminary investigations revealed that the father acted impulsively due to a minor quarrel with his wife the previous night. The mother, when contacted, told police she had no complaint regarding the incident.

Police later arranged a meeting between the child and her mother, reuniting them safely. Authorities are still verifying all aspects of the case, but no legal complaint has been filed by either parent so far.

