Nashik Shocker: Mentally Disabled Minor Sexually Abused; Two Arrested

A horrifying case of sexual abuse of a mentally disabled minor has been reported in Old Nashik. Bhadrakali police have arrested two youths — Javed alias Allu Bashir (20) and Sahil Raju Shah (24) — for committing unnatural sexual acts on a 17-year-old mentally challenged boy.

The incident took place last week (9th), when the accused took advantage of the boy’s condition. They lured him to a riverside area and sexually assaulted him. Being mentally disabled, the boy could not defend himself or fully understand what was happening.

After returning home, the boy experienced severe pain and difficulty in walking, which raised his parents’ suspicions. On questioning him gently, he revealed his discomfort. Soon after, he began vomiting, prompting his parents to admit him to a hospital, where he was treated for two days.

The crime took an even more disturbing turn when an unknown person sent the boy's parents a video clip of the assault on Sunday (15th). Shocked and devastated, the parents immediately approached Bhadrakali police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police acted swiftly and arrested both accused. A detailed investigation is currently underway. Police have assured that strict legal action will be taken against the offenders.

The incident has created a wave of anger and concern in the community.