Nashik Shocker: Woman Jumps To Death, Along With Daughters, Blames Husband in Suicide Video

In a devastating event that unfolded Wednesday morning, the Konarknagar area of Nashik was left reeling as Ashwini Swapneel Nikumbh, a 30-year-old resident, and her two daughters, Aradhya (8) and Agastya (2), met a tragic end in their own home. The family lived in the Hari Vandan apartment in Ichamani Nagar, within the jurisdiction of Adgaon police station. At approximately 7 a.m., residents were jolted by the sound of Ashwini jumping from the terrace of their four-story building.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered the lifeless bodies of Ashwini and her two young daughters. Initial investigations indicated that the girls died from suffocation. A one-page suicide note, penned by Ashwini, along with her mobile phone, was recovered. In a heart-wrenching video recorded prior to her suicide, Ashwini held her husband accountable for the tragic fate of their daughters. This video was shared with relatives, compounding their shock and grief. Meanwhile, Ashwini's husband, Swapneel Nikumbh, was away in Pune for work when the incident occurred. Police have summoned him to the station for questioning.

In the video, the woman firmly asserted, "My children belong to me, not to you. I'm taking them with me. Despite numerous reminders, you've failed to heed my words. You've threatened to keep my children away from me, but I won't allow them to be separated from me. You focus on your own family affairs; I am taking my family. Now you will not be able to do anything," said the married woman in the video



