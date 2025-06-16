Nashik Shocker: Woman Robbed of Mangalsutra and Phone by Estranged Husband in Pathardi

In a shocking incident from the Ahilyamata Nagar area in Pathardi Shivar, Nashik, a woman was robbed by her own husband while returning home with vegetables. The victim, Vaishali Pandav (37), was walking through a lane when a man on a two-wheeler stopped beside her, assaulted her, and snatched her gold mangalsutra and mobile phone before fleeing the scene. The assailant was later identified as her estranged husband, Santosh Pandav. The couple had been living separately due to domestic disputes. The robbery took place on Wednesday evening, around 8:30 PM, as Vaishali was returning from Pathardigaon market.

The confrontation turned violent when Santosh, riding a two-wheeler, abruptly stopped near Vaishali in a narrow lane, got down, and slapped her multiple times. In the brief but aggressive attack, he forcefully took away her gold mangalsutra and mobile phone. Vaishali, stunned by the sudden assault, reported the matter to the Indiranagar Police Station. Based on her complaint, a case of robbery has been registered against Santosh. Locals in the area witnessed the incident and were alarmed that a domestic dispute had escalated into public violence and theft in broad daylight.

Further investigation revealed that Vaishali had previously lodged a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act, accusing Santosh of physical abuse and threats toward her and their children. Their relationship had been strained for a while, leading to their separation. This incident is being treated seriously by authorities, as it highlights not just domestic abuse but also criminal theft within a marital relationship. Police have launched a manhunt for Santosh, who is currently absconding. The case has reignited conversations about women’s safety, even from those once closest to them.