Nashik: State Excise Department Cracks Down on Unauthorized Liquor Sales in Rooftop Hotels

In Nashik, while the pub culture hasn't fully taken hold yet, there has been a marked uptick in rooftop celebrations. Following an inspection conducted by the State Excise Department, it was discovered that liquor was being dispensed without proper authorization in numerous rooftop hotels throughout the city. Consequently, authorities have confiscated alcohol from two such venues situated in Pathardi Phata and Gangapur Road. A detailed report has been forwarded to the District Collector for necessary follow-up measures.

The State Excise Department has been under intense scrutiny following an incident in Pune. This incident highlighted the issue of underage drinking, prompting the State Excise Department of Nashik to take proactive measures.

While the pub culture is still in its nascent stage in Nashik, rooftop hotels have emerged as popular venues for celebrations, often situated on the terraces of high-rise buildings. These establishments are not permitted to sell liquor. However, a recent inspection by the State Excise team uncovered widespread unauthorized liquor sales.

Illegal liquor stocks were confiscated from two rooftop hotels: Garwa Rooftop in the Pathardi Phata area and Flying Mock in the Gangapur Road area. State Excise Superintendent Shashikant Garje has recommended to Collector Jalaj Sharma that appropriate action be taken against these hotels.

Following the tragic incident in Pune, the State Excise Department carried out inspections at 150 liquor establishments across Nashik. During these inspections, an underage individual was found consuming alcohol at The Chaos Hotel in the city. Authorities have taken action against the hotel. Additionally, unauthorized liquor sales were discovered at Urban Oasis in the city, leading to a case being filed against the establishment.