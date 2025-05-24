Nashik Steps Up COVID-19 Measures, Requests 10,000 Antigen Kits

Following the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has gone on alert. The Health Department has requested 10,000 antigen test kits from the Deputy Director of Health to prepare for any possible spread of the virus in the city.

In response to the situation, ten isolation beds each have been arranged at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital and Bytco Hospital on Nashik Road. The Health Department has urged citizens not to panic but to follow preventive measures strictly.

Health officials have advised people to avoid crowded places, maintain hygiene, and use masks in public. Those showing symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, difficulty in breathing, or loss of smell and taste are urged to seek medical advice immediately.

Citizens with chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure are especially advised to get regular health check-ups. The department also reminds residents that even though the major wave of COVID-19 came three years ago, new cases are now being reported again, especially in parts of Mumbai.

Officials have also emphasized taking care of mental well-being. The stress of the pandemic can affect mental health, so people are encouraged to stay calm, practice yoga or meditation, think positively, and spend quality time with family.

As the coronavirus continues to change and new variants may emerge, the Municipal Corporation is focusing on early testing, awareness, and preparedness to safeguard the city.