Nashik: Suspicious Bag Found Near Euphoria Gym In Govind Nagar Triggers Panic, BDDS Confirms No Threat

Panic spread in Govind Nagar on Saturday after a suspected unattended bag was spotted near Euphoria Gym. Concerned locals alerted the police, prompting an immediate response from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). Inspector J. Rajput, who was on the scene, confirmed that the bag did not contain any harmful material.

“No explosive material was found during the inspection of the unclaimed bag. It was confirmed that the bag contained toys meant for a birthday party,” he said.

The incident, though a false alarm, created tension in the area for some time. Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant but avoid spreading unverified information. “People are advised not to believe rumors and to immediately inform the police if they see any suspicious items,” Inspector Rajput added. He also refused to draw any parallels between the Delhi blast. In a similar incident, a bag was found on the first floor of the Gundavali Metro station.

The black bag, spotted near the ticket counter, immediately triggered panic among commuters. Suspecting that it might contain explosive material, the Mumbai Police called in the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The area was quickly cordoned off and passengers were evacuated as a precaution. The BDDS team conducted a thorough examination of the bag. After detailed checks, officials confirmed that no suspicious items were found