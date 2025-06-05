Nashik Temple Thefts: Engineering Student Among Three Arrested; 66 Kg Brass, Silver Idols Recovered

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Nashik Rural Police has successfully busted a gang involved in a series of temple thefts across the district. Three suspects have been arrested, including the gang leader, who is a 21-year-old engineering student. The police have seized 66 kilograms of brass and 238 grams of silver, mostly in the form of religious artifacts.

The gang used to target ancient temples in rural areas, stealing valuable items made of brass and silver. They carefully avoided leaving behind evidence, even stealing CCTV cameras to erase any clues. According to police, the gang leader would gather information about old temples through social media and then plan the thefts.

The arrest was made under the direction of District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, who had recently reviewed pending theft cases and instructed officers to track known criminals. Acting on this, a team led by Police Inspector Ravindra Magar began investigating temple thefts reported in Sinnar, Lasalgaon, Niphad, and Wadivhe over the past year.

Based on technical evidence and intelligence, the police tracked down and arrested the suspects from Chakan Industrial Estate in Pune. The arrested include:

Suyog Davange (21, Hivargaon Paswa) – Engineering student and gang leader

Sandeep alias Shendi Gode (23, Titwala)

Aniket Kadam (21, RK Nagar)

Two other gang members, Sandeep Sable (Somthane) and Deepak Patekar (Titwala), are still on the run.

The stolen items recovered from the accused include:

A silver crown (238 gm)

Two silver plates

One brass bowl (20 kg)

Three brass lamps (samais)

Six brass bells

One brass horse

Several other small brass items

The total value of the recovered items is estimated at ₹1,93,290.

All three arrested suspects have confessed to thefts committed in Sinnar, Niphad, Wadiwade, and Lasalgaon. Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding members and recover more stolen goods.