Nashik: Thieves Loot Rs 2.15 Lakh from Three Flats During Power Outage in Panchavati

In a shocking incident, thieves targeted three flats on the same floor of Cyclesh Apartment in Panchavati late Tuesday night and looted valuables worth ₹2.15 lakh. All the families living in these flats were out of town, making it easier for the burglars to strike. Police suspect the theft took place during a power outage caused by rain around midnight on June 13.

According to the Panchavati police, Aditya Patil, a resident of Dugaon in Chandwad taluka, owns one of the affected flats. Thieves broke the lock and stole ₹1 lakh in cash from his home. The neighboring flat of Pranjali Shewale was also broken into, and valuables were stolen. In another flat owned by Praveen Shewale, burglars took away a gold mangalsutra weighing 2 tolas worth ₹70,000, along with ₹15,000 cash. They also stole jewellery worth ₹5,000 and ₹25,000 cash from the same flat.

Meanwhile, another burglary was reported in Konarknagar. Rohit Barve, a resident of Shiv Row House, was out of town when thieves broke into his house and stole jewellery and other valuables worth ₹1.60 lakh. A case has been registered at Adgaon Police Station.

Both Panchavati and Adgaon police have registered cases of house burglary and are investigating further. The incidents have raised concerns about rising thefts in the city during the monsoon season.