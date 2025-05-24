Nashik to Enforce Waste Segregation with Strict Fines Starting June

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to take strict action against citizens who do not segregate wet and dry waste before handing it over to garbage collectors. Starting June 1, notices will be issued to housing societies and individuals, and fines will be imposed if proper segregation is not followed.

Despite several awareness campaigns, the Solid Waste Management Department has observed that many people still mix wet and dry waste. Currently, 400 garbage trucks collect around 600 metric tons of waste daily across the city. However, most of this waste is not segregated.

Segregating waste is not just about cleanliness—it directly affects the environment and key municipal projects. Dry waste is used to make compost, while wet waste is used to generate electricity. The municipal corporation has set up its own power generation project using wet waste, but it is failing to operate efficiently because the incoming waste is not sorted properly. Officials say the project is turning into a "white elephant" due to non-cooperation from citizens.

Wet waste includes vegetable peels, kitchen leftovers, and fruit scraps. Mixing this with dry waste like paper, plastic, or wrappers reduces the efficiency of recycling and composting efforts.

For the past month, officials have been appealing to residents to take waste segregation seriously. They’ve urged people to hand over separated waste to the garbage trucks, but compliance remains low.

From June 1, the corporation will begin issuing formal warnings to societies and households. If the waste is not properly sorted, the garbage will not be collected, and fines will be charged.

The Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to act responsibly for the sake of the environment and support the city’s waste management initiatives.