Nashik: Tourists Rescued After Getting Trapped in Sudden Water Surge at Dugarwadi Waterfall (Watch Video)

Around 15 to 20 tourists, including children and young adults, were rescued on Sunday after being trapped by a sudden surge in water at Dugarwadi Waterfall in Trimbakeshwar taluka. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the intense and risky moments of the rescue. The visuals capture how close the group came to danger and the courage of those who helped.

According to media reports, the group went to the popular tourist spot despite rain in the area since morning. Around 11 a.m., the rainfall became heavy, and the river near the waterfall rose quickly. The youths had crossed to the other side of the river and got trapped as the water level went up. Forest Guard Kailas Mahale, who was on duty nearby, saw the danger and called local villagers for help. Staff from the Forest Department and Trimbak Police Station also reached the spot and started rescue work. They tied ropes across the river and helped the youths cross safely.

Officials have appealed to tourists to remain cautious during the rainy season. The administration has advised the public to avoid visiting waterfalls and similar locations during heavy rainfall to prevent such incidents.