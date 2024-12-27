Nashik Traffic Police Crack Down on Reckless Drivers; ₹8.17 Crore in Fines Still Pending

To ensure road safety and discipline among drivers, the Nashik City Traffic Police have intensified their crackdown on reckless driving. Between January and November 2024, punitive action was taken against 1,20,217 unruly drivers in the city, leading to fines totaling ₹9.23 crore through e-challans.

However, despite this strict action, only ₹1.05 crore has been recovered so far, leaving 88% of the fines, amounting to ₹8.17 crore, unpaid by 1,07,736 offenders.

The rising violation of traffic rules has contributed to an increase in road accidents and fatalities. From January to the end of November this year, Nashik recorded 458 road accidents, resulting in 159 deaths and 422 injuries.

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and Deputy Commissioner of the Traffic Branch Chandrakant Khandvi, the traffic police are working to curb violations by implementing penalties and promoting public awareness about traffic rules.

The police have emphasized the importance of compliance with traffic regulations to prevent accidents and ensure safety on city roads. Alongside enforcing penalties, the department is conducting awareness campaigns to educate drivers about the consequences of reckless driving.

The authorities urge drivers to adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with the ongoing efforts to make Nashik’s roads safer for everyone.