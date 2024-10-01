Nashik: Traffic Police Prevent Suicide Attempt on Mumbai-Agra Flyover, Man Rescued

A father's life was saved by the quick actions of the traffic police when he attempted to take his own life by jumping off a flyover on the Mumbai-Agra highway. The incident occurred on Saturday (28th) around 10:00 PM near Ras Bihari Chowk.

Sub-Inspector Ramesh Pawar and Officer Ashok Benke of the Traffic Branch Unit One were passing by when they spotted a man preparing to jump off the flyover. Acting swiftly, they stopped their bike and rushed to the scene, grabbing the man just in time before he could leap. The officers brought him to Senior Inspector Rakesh Hande at the City Traffic Branch Unit One office.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the man, a father of three daughters, was severely depressed because he couldn't afford to pay their school fees. Struggling with financial difficulties and his own kidney stone disease, he felt overwhelmed and saw no other way out.

Inspector Hande counseled the man, urging him to reconsider suicide and to think of his family. The police later escorted him home, where he lives with his wife, three daughters, and parents. His wife also works, but their financial struggles, especially regarding their daughters' education, had pushed him into despair.

The man expressed gratitude that his life was saved in time, and his family thanked the police for their intervention. This timely action by the traffic police prevented a tragedy, ensuring the man could return to his family safely.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide, please reach out to a helpline for support. Remember, help is always available.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health): 14416 or 1800 891 4416

NIMHANS: 91 80 26995000 / 5100 / 5200 / 5300 / 5400

Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline: 080-23655557

iCALL: 022-25521111 and 9152987821

Peak Mind: 080-456 87786

Vandrevala Foundation: 9999 666 555

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ): 0832-2252525