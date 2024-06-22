Nashik Traffic Update: Advisory for Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj’s Palakhi Procession; Check Timings and Diversion Route

Preparations are underway in the city to receive the palanquin of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj on Saturday morning. With plans for the palanquin to remain overnight and depart on Sunday, substantial adjustments to traffic flow have been introduced to facilitate orderly proceedings and ensure the safety of the public.

Road Closures:

One-way access from Panchayat Samiti Office to Modak Signal and Modak Signal to Ashok Stambha is closed.

Ashok Stambha to Ravivar Karanja, Dhumal Point, Gadge Maharaj Putala, Badshahi Corner, Mahatma Phule Market, and Kazipura Police Chowki are closed for all vehicles.

Ganeshwadi to Amardham Road, Dwarka is closed for all vehicles.

Entry on the incoming route from Dwarka to Nashik Road is closed.

Vehicular access is closed on Bitco Chowk, and the route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue to Datta Mandir signal.

Alternate Routes:

Dual traffic will be allowed on the single lane from Modak Signal to Panchayat Samiti.

From Ravivar Karanja to Dhumal Point and Gadge Maharaj Putala, traffic will be diverted via Ravivar Karanja Tilakpath Signal.

Traffic from Gadge Maharaj Putala to Badshahi Corner will be redirected via Shalimar and Khadkali Signal.

Traffic from Badshahi Corner to Mahatma Phule Market will be diverted through Gadge Maharaj Statue, Shalimar, and Khadkali Signal.

From Mahatma Phule Market to Kazipura Police Chowki, traffic will divert via Dudhbazar, Khadkali Signal, and Sarada Circle.

Two-way traffic will continue on the one-way route from Nashik Road to Dwarka Circle.

Traffic from Dwarka Circle to Jail Road will be diverted via Takli Road and Indira Gandhi Chowk.

After passing Palkhi Upanagar Signal, traffic will turn left from Upanagar Signal and proceed towards Jail Road via Amrapalinagar.

Heavy Vehicles and Buses:

All heavy vehicles on the Pune-Nashik route and ST buses will proceed from Veer Savarkar Bridge to Sinnar Fatya via Dutt Mandir Chowk.

Residents and commuters are advised to follow the alternate routes and adhere to the traffic regulations in place to ensure a smooth and orderly procession. The city administration appreciates the cooperation and patience of all citizens during this significant event.