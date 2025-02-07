Nashik Traffic Update: Police Annouces Vehicular Restrictions Ahead of Maharashtra Governor CKP Radhakrishnan's Visit

Governor C.K.P. Radhakrishnan will visit Nashik on Friday (7th), during which he will attend the Rashtrajivan Award ceremony at Ramkund in Panchavati and participate in the Godaarti in the evening. In light of this, the police have tightened security measures and announced major traffic restrictions.

To ensure smooth arrangements and safety, the traffic department has declared Ramkund and surrounding areas a ‘No Vehicle Zone’ from 12 noon to 11 pm on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Transport Chandrakant Khandvi has urged commuters to use alternative routes.

Key Traffic Restrictions: No Entry Routes:

Dhikale Library to Ramkund (Both Sides)

Malegaon Stand to Ramkund

Sardar Chowk to Ramkund

With large crowds expected at both events, Nashik Police Commissionerate's Traffic Department has implemented strict arrangements. The security deployment will be led by Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik along with Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar Chavan, Chandrakant Khandvi, Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Mitke, and Police Inspector Madhukar Kad.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.