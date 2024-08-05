Nashik Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Shravan Maas 2024, Vehicle Entry Ban and Route Changes, Check Details

In response to the large number of devotees visiting Shri Kapaleshwar Temple on Ganga Ghat during the Shravan month, authorities have implemented changes to traffic routes and imposed a vehicle entry ban in critical areas. These measures aim to alleviate congestion and ensure smooth access for worshippers.

From 4 AM to 12 PM on every Monday (August 5, 12, 19, and 26) and every Saturday (August 10, 17, and 24), all types of vehicles will be prohibited from the following routes:

Malegaon Stand to Kapaleshwar Temple

Khandve Auditorium to Kapaleshwar Temple

Sardar Dhikle Library to Kapaleshwar Temple

Additionally, the Panchavati Police Station will barricade the streets around Malegaon Stand, Dhikle Library, Khandve Auditorium, Shani Chowk, and Sardar Chowk, closing these roads to all traffic.

The decision was made by the police administration to manage the heavy influx of devotees and ensure safety, especially on Mondays when the number of visitors doubles. Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Kad stated that this measure aims to prevent any untoward incidents due to traffic jams.

For the convenience of devotees, parking has been arranged at the old vegetable market, Mhasoba Patangan, and Yashwantrao Maharaj Samadhi Temple. The traffic department urges motorists to use alternative routes during these times.

Devotees are encouraged to follow the new traffic guidelines and use the designated parking areas to help maintain order and safety during the busy Shravan month. The police administration appreciates the cooperation of the public in this regard.