Nashik Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Eid al-Adha 2025, These Roads To Be Closed; Check Details

The festival of Eid al-Adha will be celebrated with great enthusiasm in Nashik and nearby areas on Saturday, June 7. A large number of people are expected to gather for the mass prayer at Shahjahanni Idgah Maidan on Trimbak Road. The prayer is scheduled for 10 am.

To ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety during the event, the Nashik City Traffic Control Branch has made temporary changes in traffic routes. As per the official notification issued by Chandrakant Khandvi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), certain roads will remain closed for all types of vehicles from 7 am to 12 noon on Saturday.

The following roads will be completely closed for vehicles:

The stretch from Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe statue on GPO Road to the Swimming Pool signal

The road from Gadkari Chowk signal to Chandak Circle



These traffic restrictions will be strictly implemented to manage the crowd and ensure the safety of devotees attending the Eid prayers. However, emergency service vehicles will be allowed during this period and are exempted from the restrictions.

Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the traffic arrangements and use alternative routes between 7 am and 12 noon