Nashik Tragedy: Two Agniveers Die in Explosion During Routine Training at Artillery Center

In a tragic incident at the Nashik Artillery Center, two Agniveers lost their lives following an explosion during a routine training session. The accident occurred while the soldiers were engaged in a live-fire exercise. The deceased have been identified as Gohil Singh and Saifatat Sheet, both undergoing training under the Agnipath Scheme.

The explosion, which took place during artillery firing practice, caused severe injuries to both Agniveers, who later succumbed to their wounds. The event has left the entire center in shock and mourning, as investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

The Agnipath Scheme, launched by the Government of India, was designed to offer short-term military employment opportunities to young, educated men and women aspiring to serve in the armed forces. Thousands of recruits, including the victims, joined the Nashik Artillery Center under this initiative.