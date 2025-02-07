Nashik Tragedy: Woman Dies, Husband Critical After Fire Breaks Out While Burning Old Files and Junk at Home in Satpur

In a tragic incident in Shramik Nagar, Satpur, a woman has died after suffering severe burns while trying to burn old files and junk at home. The deceased, identified as Saroj Rambhul Valmiki (46), succumbed to her injuries after six days of treatment. Her husband, Rambhul Saudansingh Valmiki (50), remains in critical condition at the District Government Hospital.

The incident occurred on Friday (31st) when Saroj was cleaning their residence at Kala Row House, near Buddha Vihara. While burning garbage and unwanted files, her dress accidentally caught fire. Upon seeing the flames, her husband Rambhul rushed to help. Despite their efforts to extinguish the fire, the flames spread rapidly, causing extensive burns. Saroj sustained 40 percent burns, while Rambhul also suffered serious injuries.

Neighbors and relatives, alerted by the commotion, quickly intervened, managing to put out the fire and rushed the couple to the hospital. Despite receiving intensive care, Saroj passed away on Wednesday (5th). Rambhul continues to receive treatment, with doctors monitoring his condition closely.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Satpur community, leaving residents in mourning. A report of sudden death has been filed at the Satpur police station, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Local authorities have urged residents to exercise caution when handling flammable materials to prevent such accidents in the future.