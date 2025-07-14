Nashik Tragedy: Youth Killed in Collision Between Bike and Speeding Pickup Truck Near Jamgaon

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young man near Jamgaon in Barshi taluka on Saturday, July 12. The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. near a hotel on the Barshi-Latur road, when a speeding pickup truck collided head-on with a motorcycle. The deceased was identified as Sachin Nana Kevte, a resident of Raut Chawl, Barshi. The pickup driver, Jayram Shriram Nanavare from Borgaon Khurd in Barshi taluka, has been booked by the police. Akshay Chandrakant Chopade filed a complaint regarding the incident at Barshi Rural Police Station, leading to an official FIR.

Sachin had visited his mother, Lakshmi Kevte, who is employed at a hotel near Jamgaon. After spending some time with her, he began his return journey to Barshi on his motorcycle (registration number MH 13 EU 7893). As he proceeded, a speeding pickup truck (MH 13 CU 8623) approaching from the opposite direction hit his bike with force. The collision threw Sachin onto the road, leaving him with grievous injuries. Locals present at the scene, including Akshay Chopade, Prashant Ranzhunjare, and Kiran Kakade, immediately rushed to help and arranged to transport the critically injured Sachin to a private hospital in Barshi.

After the collision, Sachin Kevte lay injured on the road while bystanders quickly gathered. The rescuers placed him in an auto-rickshaw and took him to a private hospital in Barshi without delay. However, despite receiving immediate medical attention, the doctors declared Sachin dead on arrival. The sudden and unfortunate death has cast a shadow of grief on his family and local residents. A formal complaint was registered at the Barshi Rural Police Station, and the case is currently under investigation by Head Constable Rupesh Shelar. Authorities are probing the cause of the accident and the alleged rash driving by the pickup truck driver.