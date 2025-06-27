Nashik: Trekking Banned at Harishchandragad, Sandhan Valley and AMK Forts Till August 10

To prevent accidents during the monsoon season, the Forest Department has banned trekking and tourist visits to Harishchandragad, Sandhan Valley, and the Alang-Madan-Kulang (AMK) forts till August 10. The decision has been taken as a safety measure due to heavy rainfall and slippery, risky routes in the region.

Harishchandragad Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the Western Ghats, is one of the most popular trekking and adventure spots in Maharashtra. It covers two main forest zones—Bhandardara and Rajur. The area includes several historic forts like Harishchandragad and Ratangad, and is home to the famous Sandhan Valley, known as Asia’s second-largest canyon.

During the monsoon, the entire area becomes lush green, with scenic waterfalls and misty trails attracting thousands of nature lovers. Tourists and trekkers from Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar, and even Gujarat visit the region during this season. Because of this popularity, the area is often called a "pilgrimage site for trekkers."

But with continuous and heavy rains, the risk of landslides, flash floods, and slipping accidents has increased. Hence, the Forest Department has enforced a complete ban on trekking in key spots including:

Harishchandragad

Sandhan Valley

Ratangad

Alang, Madan, and Kulang forts

Tourists are usually allowed access through villages like Pachnai (for Harishchandragad) and Shendi and Bhandardara (for Ratangad and Bhandardara Dam areas). However, entry will now be restricted from all these points until the ban is lifted.

The department has also been collecting entry fees and displaying important rules for tourists to ensure safety, but the recent weather conditions have made trekking unsafe even with precautions.

Officials have urged tourists to follow the ban strictly and avoid planning treks in these regions until the monsoon risk reduces in mid-August.