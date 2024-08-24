Nashik: Tuition Teacher Molests Minor Girl; Case Registered

In Nashik's Upendra Nagar, a shocking incident has come to light where a 32-year-old male teacher, Krishna Dahibhate, has been accused of molesting a fifth-grade girl who was his student. The case has been filed at Ambad Police Station following a complaint from the girl's parents.

Krishna Dahibhate (32), who runs private tuition classes in the area along with his wife, allegedly took advantage of the absence of other students during a Thursday class. He reportedly asked the girl to write a poem on the blackboard and then molested her. Disturbingly, he threatened the girl, warning her not to disclose the incident to her parents, or else he would falsely accuse her of misbehavior.

The incident came to light when the girl returned home visibly disturbed. Concerned, her mother questioned her until she revealed the traumatic experience. Outraged by their daughter's ordeal, the parents confronted Krishna Dahibhate's wife at the tuition center. Frustrated with the lack of a satisfactory response, they took immediate action by filing a police complaint.

Senior Police Inspector Sunil Pawar of Ambad Police Station is leading the investigation into this serious allegation of molestation. The community and authorities are closely monitoring the developments of this distressing case to ensure justice for the young victim and accountability for the accused teacher.